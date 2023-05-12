Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $80.75 and last traded at $79.41, with a volume of 1763188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.41.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

