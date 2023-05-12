Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $37.23 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 1158017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZTA. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Azenta Stock Up 12.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $736,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.