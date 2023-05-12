ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 115654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

ProAssurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,998.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProAssurance by 85.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $787.82 million, a PE ratio of -1,458.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

