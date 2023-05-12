Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $134.30, but opened at $144.00. Duolingo shares last traded at $141.05, with a volume of 305,103 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,614,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,614,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $1,383,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 251,951 shares of company stock valued at $30,684,818. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 37.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,871 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,287,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.66.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.