Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $9.44. Open Lending shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 1,083,036 shares traded.
The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 37.10%. Open Lending’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 18.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
