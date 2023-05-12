Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $9.44. Open Lending shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 1,083,036 shares traded.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 37.10%. Open Lending’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Open Lending Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 35.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 18.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

