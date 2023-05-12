Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $28.02, but opened at $25.50. Ichor shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 79,102 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICHR. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $259,719.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Ichor Trading Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $4,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,816,000 after buying an additional 110,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after buying an additional 110,307 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $767.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

See Also

