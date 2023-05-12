Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $127.07, but opened at $109.85. Airbnb shares last traded at $111.76, with a volume of 10,662,702 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $811,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,429,617 shares of company stock valued at $418,833,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

Airbnb Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $1,061,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,478,000 after acquiring an additional 62,958 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.