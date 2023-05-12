MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $4.02. MannKind shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 1,437,324 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 238.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,020,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $134,000 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 900.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 217,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 562.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 90,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 18.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

