Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.82, but opened at $37.50. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 441,488 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SILK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $849,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,676,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,263.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,943,903.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,461 shares of company stock worth $3,972,082 over the last three months. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Featured Stories

