Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.39, but opened at $16.61. Coupang shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 2,578,990 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Coupang Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742,347 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,595,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,536 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 28,703,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,030 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 20,283,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,374,000 after buying an additional 849,458 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,536,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,660,000 after buying an additional 36,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

