Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.80. Angi shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 507,516 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $441.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.20 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.

Get Angi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. UBS Group raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Angi Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the third quarter worth $30,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 47.7% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

About Angi

(Get Rating)

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.