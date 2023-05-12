CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.37, but opened at $19.51. CarGurus shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 965,881 shares.

CARG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,276,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after buying an additional 4,051,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,581,000. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 53.5% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CarGurus by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $286.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

