Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Approximately 35,668,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 39,916,883 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,362 shares of company stock worth $2,149,762 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 409,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

