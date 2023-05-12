Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $15.09. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 19,808,805 shares traded.

The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.65.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

