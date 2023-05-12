H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.76, but opened at $30.81. H&R Block shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 474,813 shares.

The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Several research firms have recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in H&R Block by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.