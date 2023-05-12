Multi Ways Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:MWG) Quiet Period Set To End on May 15th

Multi Ways’ (NYSE:MWG – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 15th. Multi Ways had issued 7,240,000 shares in its public offering on April 3rd. The total size of the offering was $18,100,000 based on an initial share price of $2.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Multi Ways Stock Performance
NYSE:MWG opened at $0.59 on Friday. Multi Ways has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $16.33.
About Multi Ways
