The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 340147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Barclays reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6,204.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.