The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 340147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.
The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Barclays reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46.
The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.