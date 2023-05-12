Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 11.6% Following Weak Earnings

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.31. 871,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,956,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,360 shares of company stock worth $786,331. 32.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Oscar Health by 80.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Further Reading

