Millennium Group International Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:MGIH) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 15th

Millennium Group International’s (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 15th. Millennium Group International had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 4th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Millennium Group International’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Millennium Group International Price Performance

Shares of MGIH stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Millennium Group International has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

Millennium Group International Company Profile

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited is a long-established paper-based packaging solutions supplier. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited is based in HONG KONG.

