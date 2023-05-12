Chardan Capital Lowers Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target to $14.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.70 price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance
SONN opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.