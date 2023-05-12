Chardan Capital Lowers Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target to $14.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.70 price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

SONN opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,609.07% and a negative net margin of 11,316.93%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

