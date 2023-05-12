Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Stock Price Up 8.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 613,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,069,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Specifically, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,100.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 107,000 shares of company stock worth $1,115,010. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Enviva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVA. TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Enviva Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a market cap of $587.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva by 178.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.