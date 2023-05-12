Roger Alexander White Buys 28 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Roger Alexander White bought 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £147.28 ($185.84).

A.G. BARR Stock Up 0.3 %

LON BAG opened at GBX 514 ($6.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £575.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,713.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 426.50 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 573 ($7.23). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 518.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 516.91.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 10.60 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A.G. BARR Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

