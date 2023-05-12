Graham Charlton Acquires 11 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graham Charlton acquired 11 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.19) per share, with a total value of £149.82 ($189.05).
Graham Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Graham Charlton purchased 12 shares of Softcat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($16.66) per share, with a total value of £158.40 ($199.87).
Softcat Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,338 ($16.88) on Friday. Softcat plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,059 ($13.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,480 ($18.68). The company has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,477.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,257.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,238.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.
Softcat Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.93) price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Friday, April 14th.
About Softcat
Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
