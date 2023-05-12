Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells £41,550 in Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Charles Peal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.49), for a total value of £41,550 ($52,429.02).

Charles Peal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Charles Peal sold 1,250 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.35), for a total value of £10,250 ($12,933.75).

Lok’nStore Group Price Performance

Shares of LOK opened at GBX 840 ($10.60) on Friday. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 674 ($8.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,060 ($13.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 820.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 900.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. The stock has a market cap of £252.50 million, a PE ratio of 3,780.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Lok’nStore Group Cuts Dividend

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 5.75 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Lok’nStore Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,181.82%.

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

