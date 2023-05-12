Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Acquires 294 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($189.20).

Assura Price Performance

LON AGR opened at GBX 50.75 ($0.64) on Friday. Assura Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 46.88 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 72.35 ($0.91). The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,265.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.21.

Get Assura alerts:

Assura Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Assura Company Profile

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 62 ($0.78) to GBX 56 ($0.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.76) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 66.50 ($0.84).

(Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Read More

