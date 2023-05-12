CRH plc (LON:CRH) Insider Buys £38,240 in Stock

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) insider Christina Verchere bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,824 ($48.25) per share, with a total value of £38,240 ($48,252.37).

CRH Stock Up 1.3 %

CRH stock opened at GBX 3,949 ($49.83) on Friday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,736.50 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,627.96 ($58.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62. The firm has a market cap of £29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,436.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,988.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,659.70.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.24. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,745.45%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CRH from GBX 4,435 ($55.96) to GBX 4,545 ($57.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

