Insider Buying: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Purchases £396 in Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider David Cicurel purchased 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,900 ($124.92) per share, with a total value of £396 ($499.68).
David Cicurel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, David Cicurel purchased 2 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,390 ($118.49) per share, with a total value of £187.80 ($236.97).
Judges Scientific Price Performance
Shares of LON:JDG opened at GBX 9,700 ($122.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £617.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,363.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,606.69. Judges Scientific plc has a one year low of GBX 6,605 ($83.34) and a one year high of £103.50 ($130.60).
Judges Scientific Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
