Insider Buying: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Purchases £396 in Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider David Cicurel purchased 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,900 ($124.92) per share, with a total value of £396 ($499.68).

David Cicurel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, David Cicurel purchased 2 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,390 ($118.49) per share, with a total value of £187.80 ($236.97).

Judges Scientific Price Performance

Shares of LON:JDG opened at GBX 9,700 ($122.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £617.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,363.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,606.69. Judges Scientific plc has a one year low of GBX 6,605 ($83.34) and a one year high of £103.50 ($130.60).

Judges Scientific Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 59 ($0.74) dividend. This is a boost from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4,175.26%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.