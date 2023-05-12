Gavin Hill Buys 5 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Hill acquired 5 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($35.27) per share, for a total transaction of £139.75 ($176.34).
Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,458 ($31.02) per share, for a total transaction of £147.48 ($186.09).
- On Friday, March 10th, Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,531 ($31.94) per share, for a total transaction of £151.86 ($191.62).
- On Friday, February 10th, Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,592 ($32.71) per share, for a total transaction of £155.52 ($196.24).
LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,845 ($35.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,593.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,351.04. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,686 ($21.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.40). The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3,897.26, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.89.
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
