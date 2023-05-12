Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Cut by Analyst

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Holley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Holley had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Holley Stock Performance

HLLY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE HLLY opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Holley by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holley

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

