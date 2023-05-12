Andrew Jacobs Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Andrew Jacobs sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.09), for a total transaction of £10,000,000 ($12,618,296.53).

Lok’nStore Group Price Performance

LON LOK opened at GBX 840 ($10.60) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 820.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 900.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 674 ($8.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,060 ($13.38). The stock has a market cap of £252.50 million, a PE ratio of 3,780.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

Lok’nStore Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 5.75 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,181.82%.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Featured Stories

