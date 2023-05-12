Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Purchases £25,600 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Martyn Coffey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,600 ($32,302.84).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marshalls alerts:

On Friday, March 17th, Martyn Coffey sold 29,166 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.76), for a total value of £86,914.68 ($109,671.52).

Marshalls Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 287.20 ($3.62) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 304.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 302.76. Marshalls plc has a 1 year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 733 ($9.25). The firm has a market cap of £726.53 million, a PE ratio of 2,610.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Marshalls Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $5.70. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,545.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSLH. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Marshalls from GBX 280 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

About Marshalls

(Get Rating)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.