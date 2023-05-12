Samir Ayub Purchases 17,509 Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) insider Samir Ayub bought 17,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £83,342.84 ($105,164.47).

Samir Ayub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Samir Ayub sold 21,238 shares of Polar Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.20), for a total transaction of £104,278.58 ($131,581.80).

Polar Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON POLR opened at GBX 470.50 ($5.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 380.50 ($4.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 610.07 ($7.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £474.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 476.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 486.66.

About Polar Capital

