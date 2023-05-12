Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £155.21 in Stock

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBGGet Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 913 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £155.21 ($195.85).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 26th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 880 ($11.10) per share, for a total transaction of £105.60 ($133.25).
  • On Wednesday, April 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 868 ($10.95) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($186.20).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 918 ($11.58) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,732.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 843 ($10.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,169 ($14.75). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 918.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 993.71.

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,641.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,031 ($13.01) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.77) to GBX 1,200 ($15.14) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.14) to GBX 1,150 ($14.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.13) to GBX 950 ($11.99) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.66).

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.