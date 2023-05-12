Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £155.21 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 913 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £155.21 ($195.85).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 26th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 880 ($11.10) per share, for a total transaction of £105.60 ($133.25).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 868 ($10.95) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($186.20).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 918 ($11.58) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,732.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 843 ($10.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,169 ($14.75). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 918.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 993.71.

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,641.51%.

CBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,031 ($13.01) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.77) to GBX 1,200 ($15.14) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.14) to GBX 1,150 ($14.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.13) to GBX 950 ($11.99) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.66).

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.