Javier Ferrán Acquires 228 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,624 ($45.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.72 ($10,426.15).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,508 ($44.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,278.88 ($10,446.54).
- On Friday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,499 ($44.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,257.64 ($10,419.74).
- On Friday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 236 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,499 ($44.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,257.64 ($10,419.74).
Diageo Stock Up 1.0 %
DGE stock opened at GBX 3,619.50 ($45.67) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,616.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,633.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,320.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,363 ($42.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,973 ($50.13).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Recommended Stories
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.