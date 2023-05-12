Javier Ferrán Acquires 228 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,624 ($45.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.72 ($10,426.15).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,508 ($44.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,278.88 ($10,446.54).

On Friday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,499 ($44.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,257.64 ($10,419.74).

Diageo Stock Up 1.0 %

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,619.50 ($45.67) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,616.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,633.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,320.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,363 ($42.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,973 ($50.13).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diageo Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on DGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.47) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($53.00) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($49.84) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($33.44) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($39.12) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,985.71 ($50.29).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

