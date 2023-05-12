Charbel El Khoury Sells 291,021 Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) Stock

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating) insider Charbel El Khoury sold 291,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £14,551.05 ($18,360.95).

Charbel El Khoury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gulf Marine Services alerts:

On Thursday, February 9th, Charbel El Khoury sold 51,464 shares of Gulf Marine Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £2,573.20 ($3,246.94).

Gulf Marine Services Stock Performance

Shares of Gulf Marine Services stock opened at GBX 4.75 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. Gulf Marine Services PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4.19 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.60 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of £48.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.88.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.