Alasdair Locke Acquires 100,000 Shares of First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Locke acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,807.57).

Alasdair Locke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Alasdair Locke acquired 100,000 shares of First Property Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,807.57).

First Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of FPO opened at GBX 28 ($0.35) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.34. First Property Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 33.70 ($0.43). The company has a market capitalization of £31.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

First Property Group Announces Dividend

First Property Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

