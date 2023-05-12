Jonathan Davies Acquires 48 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davies acquired 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £123.84 ($156.26).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 50 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £126.50 ($159.62).

On Monday, March 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 48 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £124.32 ($156.87).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 260.80 ($3.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70. SSP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 283.80 ($3.58). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 251.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 241.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.10) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.66) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.57 ($3.83).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

