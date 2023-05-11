Waters (NYSE:WAT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $296.50, but opened at $268.06. Waters shares last traded at $279.50, with a volume of 421,050 shares trading hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

