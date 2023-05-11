Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $272.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.94. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.