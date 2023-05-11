Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Masonite International had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Masonite International updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-8.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$8.25 EPS.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $101.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.