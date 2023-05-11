Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,451 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $57,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a PE ratio of 421.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

