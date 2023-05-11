RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

RNG stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,899 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

