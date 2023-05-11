Argus Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $140.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Argus from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.74%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

