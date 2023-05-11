First National Bank of Omaha Has $468,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,347 shares of company stock worth $12,059,197. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

