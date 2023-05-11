InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 3,881 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C opened at $46.37 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

