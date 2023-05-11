Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Lowered to $315.00 at Bank of America

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WAT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.27.

Waters stock opened at $272.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.94. Waters has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

