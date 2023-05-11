JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Loop Capital

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on JD. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. JD.com has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JD.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

