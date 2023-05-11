RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.