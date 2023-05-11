First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.