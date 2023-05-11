Porch Group’s (PRCH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Porch Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut Porch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.03.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Porch Group stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.90. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $3,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,667,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,987.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $3,302,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,667,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,987.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 184,093 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $235,639.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,694,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,688,709.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.